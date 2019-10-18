PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance video released by the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office shows Parkrose High School football coach Keanon Lowe disarm and embrace a student armed with a shotgun on campus.
Angel Granados-Diaz, 18, brought the gun to the school off Northeast Shaver Street May 17. The attorney’s office says the gun was loaded with a single round and that Granados-Diaz was experiencing a mental health crisis.
The video released Friday shows Lowe embrace Granados-Diaz for about 10 minutes, at one point sitting with Granados-Diaz in the hall before police arrive.
Lowe previously said those moments were emotional and he felt compassion for Granados-Diaz.
"It was a really emotional time," Lowe said. "Emotional time for him, for me. In that time, I felt compassion for him. A lot of times when you're young, you don't realize what you're doing until it's over."
Granados-Diaz last week pleaded guilty to gun charges in connection with the incident and was sentenced to three years’ probation.
According to court documents, what happened at the school was a suicide attempt.
The attorney’s office says Granados-Diaz never intentionally pointed the shotgun at anyone but himself. His sentence also ensures he will get mental health treatment.
