Video shows police chase, deadly officer-involved shooting scene in southern Oregon

KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Newly released video shows a police chase and subsequent deadly officer-involved shooting unfold in southern Oregon.
The case began April 10. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that an intoxicated man was trying to take his children.
Deputies said the suspect was armed with a rifle and had left the initial scene with his 6-year-old child.
An Oregon State Police trooper spotted the suspect’s car near Biehn Street and Crater Lake Parkway. A chase ensued onto Highway 97 involving troopers and deputies.
A spike strip was used on Highway 97, bringing the suspect’s car to a stop on Wocus Road.
Police said the suspect got out of his car and fired numerous shots at the officers. Law enforcement returned fire.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The child was not harmed. One trooper sustained injuries.
A Klamath County grand jury ruled the use of deadly force by a trooper and deputy at the scene was justified.
The suspect was identified as Matthew Brennon Goff. Investigators said he was armed with an AR-15-style weapon and was in possession of 10 loaded magazines and more than 250 rounds of ammunition.
Investigators said Goff fired at least 36 rounds into three law enforcement vehicles. He was shot and killed by return fire from law enforcement, according to the grand jury report.
Dramatic body camera and dashboard camera video released Wednesday by OSP shows the chase and shots being fired, as well as the child being removed from the suspect’s vehicle.
“I don’t think I’m alone when I admit my heart skipped a beat when I first viewed this video,” said OSP Superintendent Travis Hampton. “I credit the professionalism and remarkable bravery of the Oregon State Police Troopers and Klamath County Deputy Sheriffs that brought this violent event to end.”
(1) comment
I like how the report says the child was not harmed. Sure, no emotional scars at all for a 6 year old watching their dad get shot to death.
