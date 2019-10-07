Video shows Sandy Fred Meyer employee push man during parking lot confrontation

SANDY, OR (KPTV) – A Fred Meyer employee in Sandy pushed a man to the ground in the parking lot during a confrontation that was caught on camera.
Witnesses say it happened Saturday after an argument between two customers.
Now, Fred Meyer is investigating what happened in the video that’s since gone viral.
Dave Allsop, a Vietnam veteran, was about to go grocery shopping on Saturday when he says a Fred Meyer employee got involved in an argument he was having with another customer in the parking lot.
“She had her cart in the middle of the damn aisle here,” Allsop says in the video.
The employee then says, “All right, just relax. Relax.”
In the video, you can hear a woman saying she was hit when Allsop pulled into a parking spot where the cart was.
You can then hear someone on the video yelling that he took the cart: “She didn’t leave the cart right here. You took it from over there!”
Allsop says he simply moved the cart and never touched the woman with his car. He watched the now-viral video for the first time with his niece.
“I’m trying to get the license plate, the picture of the license plate,” he told FOX 12.
Allsop says he was trying to snap a photo of the customer’s license plate before she drove off, just in case the argument he had with her turned into something more.
But the Fred Meyer employee blocked him from doing that.
“He drug me away and drug me off towards my car and then he pushed me to the back of my car and shoved me and basically, I just stumbled and he pushed me down,” Allsop said.
Moments after Allsop pulls out his phone to take a picture, the Fred Meyer employee pushes him away from the customer’s car.
As the van pulls out, you can see Allsop shoved into the back of another car by the employee and again to the ground.
“And he kind of made fun. ‘Oh, nice fall!’ or something on that order,” Allsop said.
Allsop says in the video, “You’re the one that shoved me on the [expletive] ground.”
“Yeah, I saw you fall,” the employee says.
Allsop told FOX 12, “I’m a nice guy. I haven’t… I didn’t do anything. If I did do, I stayed there. I didn’t run off. If I did something wrong, I’m willing to stand there and face the consequences whatever the heck I did, but I don’t think I deserved this manhandling by this manager.”
At end of the video, the employee can be seen without his name badge, but he was wearing it when he first came outside.
Sandy police say they did respond to the situation. No one was cited or arrested.
The woman who filmed the video says there is more that led up to the conflict before she started recording, but ultimately Allsop never should’ve been pushed.
“I think that one incident turned into two incidents. I think Dave was in the wrong for what he did, and I feel like a Fred Meyer employee should never come in physical contact with somebody no matter what manner it is, unless it’s like somebody’s getting hurt,” said Christina Collier, who recorded the video.
Fred Meyer issued a statement saying, “This situation is under investigation. We do not comment on investigations but we will respond to the outcome swiftly. Customer safety is our top priority.”
“I’ve been in the sheriff’s office for 25 years working in corrections. I’ve had my share of ups and downs and bumps and bruises from all the different things that have happened to me through the years, but I’ve never had anything like this happen just out of the blue,” said Allsop. “He should keep his muscles to himself.”
