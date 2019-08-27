PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Surveillance video caught a wild burglary on camera at a southeast Portland strip club.
The video shows two people using a car to rip the club’s door open before using power tools to try to break into the club’s ATM.
The incident occurred early Monday morning at the Lucky Devil Lounge on Southeast Powell Boulevard. The bar shared security video on their Facebook and Twitter pages, hoping it’ll help lead to an arrest.
The video shows two people hook a chain to the club’s door and use a Subaru Forester to rip it open. They then take a pair of metal grinders and try to break into the ATM.
The club’s owner says the alarm system started beeping right away, and when the siren started, the suspects took off.
The suspects did not get any money out of the machine, Shon Boulden, the club’s co-owner, says.
“The best part was myself and my bookkeeper were examining the ATM and we look up and the cassette is still in there and it’s full of money,” Boulden said. “And they didn’t get one cent. They didn’t even steal a bottle of tequila off the shelf. Nothing. They didn’t even take a free mint on their way out.”
While they didn’t get away with any cash, the burglars still caused plenty of damage. The club has already replaced the ATM machine, but they still need a new door.
The owner says he’s talked to other bar owners who have reported similar burglaries. If you recognize the car or the suspects shown in the video, they ask you to call Portland police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Typos galore... *sired / siren and *AMT / ATM...
