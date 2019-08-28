SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A Salem saw shop is cleaning up after they say someone smashed a window, crawled inside, and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of merchandise.
The incident occurred at the State Street Saw Shop in the 4000 block of State Street the morning of Aug. 18.
Surveillance video shows the suspects attempt to break the shop’s door, but it won’t give; instead, they focus on the window and get in that way. Once they’re inside, they try to steal as many saws as they can.
The shop says the suspects were able to grab six saws worth about $6,000.
Most of the items were locked up and the suspects couldn’t get them off the shelf, according to the shop.
The owner says he’s upset by the burglary and takes it very personally.
Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
