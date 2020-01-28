PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Surveillance video shows a pair of thieves break into an SUV outside an Ace Hardware store in Portland.
Video shows the man and woman first walk past the Land Rover parked on Northwest Glisan Street to scope out what’s inside.
Then, the pair walk back in the opposite direction and the man smashes the SUV’s window with an unknown object. The pair keeps walking to make sure the coast is still clear before the man doubles back and grabs a box from the back seat.
FOX 12 spoke with the owner of the SUV, who says he hopes someone recognizes the couple and calls police.
“The fact that it's a couple, a man and a woman, she seems to have pretty defining hair, red hair is pretty defining, and if you look at the video, it’s pretty clear they knew what they were doing, when they say smash-and-grab, that's literally what it was,” Peter Mamagona said.
Mamagona says the man grabbed a pair of Nike shoes he had just bought for his son. He says the window will cost $1,400 to replace.
Mamagona hopes the thieves get the help they need and says it’s not too late for them to turn their lives around.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
