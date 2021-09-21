HAZEL DELL, Wash. (KPTV) - Investigators are searching for three men caught on video brutally assaulting a man after a road-rage incident on I-5 in Hazel Dell.

Trooper William Finn with Washington State Patrol said it happened just before 9:30 p.m. September 10 at the bottom of the 78th Street exit ramp. Detectives believe the victim and the three men had “engaged in road-rage type behavior” on I-5 North before the assault took place.

Finn said the 50-year-old Vancouver man who was attacked confronted the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf after both vehicles exited the interstate. Witnesses told troopers that the driver and two other men got out of the car and began beating the victim. They described the men punching, kicking and stomping him before leaving the scene. The man they attacked suffered severe facial and head injuries, Finn said.

The car the three men were in had the words “FUKENGRUVEN” in large white letters across the back window. Detectives are looking for information about the suspects, as well as additional witnesses. If you were traveling in the area between 9:20 p.m. and 9:35 p.m. and have dash-cam video, troopers are asking that you review the recordings for footage of the fleeing Volkswagen Golf.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Justin Maier at (360) 449-7941 or justin.maier@wsp.wa.gov.