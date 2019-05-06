SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating an unusual theft.
After a Salem man said a cannon memorializing the Vietnam War was stolen right out of his front yard.
The memorial has been a fixture at his south Salem home for the last 15 years.
The man who wants to remain anonymous said he discovered the cast iron cannon was gone Friday morning.
He said it was anchored into the stand and weighs 90 pounds and he thinks it would have taken the crook an hour to steal it.
He comes from a long line of veterans and served in Vietnam himself.
He said he built the memorial to honor all veterans and said it means quite a bit.
"After 50 years since Vietnam I’m actually starting to open up more and say I’m a Vietnam vet, and in the past, I never would have done that. And now to have this taken away, it's kind of sad,” The owner said.
The sheriff's office said the cannon is not functional.
People in the area are keeping an eye out for it but the owner told FOX 12 he won't let this get him down.
He's already ordered a replacement.
