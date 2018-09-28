PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A local nonprofit, Portland Teen Challenge, is able to continue its work helping men with drug addiction problems thanks to a generous FOX 12 viewers.
The director of the faith-based organization said more than 300,000 people in Oregon struggle with addiction and aren't able to get the help they need because of how expensive rehab centers can be, that's where they step in.
"You can see just by driving around in Portland, we clearly have a drug addiction issue." Director of Portland Metro Campus Teen Challenge Terry Vanantwerp said. "We lose 420 people to death every hour, to drug and alcohol addictions, and that's 7 persons every minute."
These national statistics are what motivate Vanantwerp to do his job at the Portland campus of Teen Challenge, a drug rehabilitation center that, despite the name, helps people of all ages break the chains of addiction.
The non-profit provides a 12-month in-house recovery program in Estacada, funded by donors, but also a thrift store it runs in southeast Portland.
Earlier this week, FOX 12 reported that the local non-profit took a big hit when thieves broke into its thrift store
Thousands of dollars in merchandise were stolen. But several viewers pledged to pay for the loss and damage left behind.
Now, Vanantwerp and his staff, most of whom are graduates of the rehab program, can get back to serving the community they love.
“It has been an amazing outpouring from the community of support,” he said
If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction and needs help, feel free to call the TC hotline at 877-302-7149.
