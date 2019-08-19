HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - Community members Sunday night held a fourth vigil for a beloved Hillsboro man who died after he was hit by a driver who took off and remains missing.
About 50 people turned out to pray and remember 49-year-old Gonzalo Valerio-Hernandez. They gathered with candles, flowers and posters at the corner where he suffered critical injuries.
Valerio-Hernandez was hit while crossing Southeast Walnut Street and 10th Avenue on July 21.
Valerio-Hernandez died a few days later in the hospital.
At the vigil, friends and family also held a moment of silence.
They held signs with Valerio-Hernandez’s picture – hoping their presence would spur someone to come forward with information to help police make an arrest.
“We need your help - and that’s why we’re here, trying to be his voice,” said close family friend Chely Castillo. “He was a very generous person, very respectful - he would lend you a hand, whether it be to move your furniture if you need help - and he was always very generous.”
Another family friend said Valerio-Hernandez was quiet, but genuine.
“Humble - super humble, super quiet, amazing individual - just kind of the quiet angel of the community, he was always there to help people,” said Anastasia Hernandez Vasquez.
Now the community is rallying to help his family.
Valerio-Hernandez was single but devoted to his mother, who lives in Mexico. He sent her money and had just wired her funds prior to the hit-and-run.
Community members raised more than $16,000 in hopes of flying his mother out to Oregon to make his final arrangements and then bring his body back with her home to Mexico.
“We really need to get him home,” said Castillo. "His mom really wants him home and it’s already been three weeks and she’s been asking – she just wants her son home.”
Diane Gudmundsen didn’t know Valerio-Hernandez but she lives near where he was hit and heard the ambulances that night. She too, hopes family and friends will get closure.
“Out there, there is somebody who did this, who might be watching,” Gudmundsen said. “There might be somebody who knows who did this - don’t carry this in your conscious, come forward.”
“We just really need closure,” Hernandez Vasquez said. “His mom needs closure, his friends need closure, our community needs closure.”
The suspect’s car is described as a metallic-gray, newer Toyota Corolla. The car should have damage to the left corner of the front bumper and headlights, as well as a missing driver-side mirror.
Anyone with information should call Hillsboro police.
