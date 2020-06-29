PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group gathered near Portland State University Monday evening, two years after Jason Washington was shot and killed.
Washington was shot nine times by campus police. Witnesses say he was trying to break up a fight.
He was licensed to carry and had a friend’s gun holstered on his hip, then it either dropped from his hand or fell to the ground.
The officer’s shooting was deemed justified.
Many students and community members say they still want to disarm PSU police.
FOX 12 spoke with a family member of Washington’s about just that.
“At this point, it doesn't feel like the students feel safer. They feel threatened by the presence of police, people have died, people have been killed by police, including a member of my family,” said relative Louis Cozzetto.
Last year, the university paid the Washington family $1 million in a wrongful death settlement.
