PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Wednesday marked four years since the deadly MAX train attack where three people were stabbed, two of them died. At least a dozen people gathered at the stop where the attack happened to pay their respects.
Four years ago, Jeremy Christian went onto the MAX yelling racial and religious slurs at two teens of color, one of them who is Muslim. Ricky Best, Taliesin Meche and Micah Fletcher were on the train when the harassment started and they stood up to protect the girls when Christian stabbed all three of them, killing Best and Meche.
Christian was convicted in 2020 and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Fliers for vigil said they came out to remember the lives lost and denounce the racism and hate Christian had that day. Meche’s mother, Asha Deliverance, says the vigil was a nice surprise.
“I’m really grateful that there’s people that care. I wasn't expecting a vigil actually, I came just to bring roses. Roses are a symbol of divine love from heaven I was spreading roses in the spot in memory of what happened here just to bring the negative actions and reactions with beauty and love,” said Deliverance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.