Vigil held in NE Portland for mass shooting victims; speakers call for action to end gun violence

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some Portlanders held a vigil Tuesday night offering prayers for the victims in this weekend's shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. They also called for action to end gun violence.
It was a full house at Augustana Lutheran Church in northeast Portland.
Speakers addressed what you may expect – guns, legislation and mental illness. But perhaps the most significant message of the night was what people saw: the support of each other.
While the music was welcoming and the speakers, sincere, it was a ceremony all who attended wished they didn’t have to have.
“Tragedy that keeps repeating, repeating and repeating,” said Rabbi Daniel Isaak.
Members of the Guardian Angels stood watch as people packed the pews at northeast Portland’s Augustana Lutheran Church Tuesday night for a vigil.
The crowd came together to mourn the victims of mass shootings over the weekend.
More than 30 people were killed, and dozens more were wounded.
“I believe that what’s been going on in our United States is scary,” said Joanne Mecklem, who attended the vigil. “You’re supposed to have compassion, love your neighbor, take care of your fellow man. This is scary.”
“We are not living in total chaos, but we’re living in some crazy times, and the issue is how do we turn it around?” Isaak said.
It’s a question so many have asked these past few days, with the answers widely debated.
“Policy is one thing, we need a policy change. But also, we need societal change. We need a cultural change,” said Kayse Jama with Unite Oregon.
Their call for that change came by candlelight, as darkness started to fall. Singing even spilled into the streets.
“It’s just people that feel strongly that something’s got to be done,” said Mecklem.
Rev. Mark Knutson with Augustana Lutheran Church said, “When you stay home in times like these, the world seems like an awful place. When you come into community, you realize again how beautiful this world is and how beautiful the human family is.”
Leaders of the church have previously pushed for state legislation to ban the sale of assault-style weapons and large-capacity magazines.
They tell FOX 12 it’s an effort they plan to renew as a proposed ballot measure next year.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.