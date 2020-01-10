NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) – People gathered in North Plains Friday night to attend a vigil for Allyson Watterson.
Watterson was last seen on Dec. 22, 2019 near North Plains. Deputies said she and her boyfriend separated to find help when his truck broke down. Watterson has not been seen since.
At the vigil Friday night, Watterson’s mother, Misty, shared her hope with dozens of mourners. The vigil marked the nineteenth day since Watterson was last seen.
“We’re holding a vigil for Allyson to raise awareness and just get her face out there and, you know, everyone’s come together to bring home and light a candle for her to come home,” Misty said. “If you think back during the time she went missing, around those crucial days, if you remember seeing her or ben garland, together or separate, even the smallest sighting, reach out to law enforcement. There are times and areas of a timeline we're trying to fill in.”
Police have not identified a single person of interest in the case and have not indicated what they believe has happened. ‘
Watterson’s boyfriend, Ben Garland, remains in jail on unrelated charges. Police say he was the last to see Watterson in person. According to officers, Garland’s father reported Watterson as missing.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
