PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People gathered in Portland to show their support for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue this weekend.
Congregation Beth Israel hosted a vigil at their northwest Portland synagogue Sunday afternoon.
Dozens of people filled the temple, holding hands and singing “We Shall Overcome.”
Everyone at the temple now holding hands singing we shall overcome, we shall walk hand in hand and we are not afraid @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/LUzoFiP0nn— Audrey Weil (@audreytweil) October 28, 2018
Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were there, along with several local faith leaders.
