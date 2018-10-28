Portland vigil for Pittsburgh shooting victims

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - People gathered in Portland to show their support for the victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue this weekend.

Congregation Beth Israel hosted a vigil at their northwest Portland synagogue Sunday afternoon.

Dozens of people filled the temple, holding hands and singing “We Shall Overcome.” 

Gov. Kate Brown, Sen. Ron Wyden, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler were there, along with several local faith leaders.

