PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Friends and family gathered in downtown Portland Monday night to remember an 18-year-old who was killed over the weekend at a large house party in Washington County.
Fermin Alonso Jr. was shot early Sunday, and his killer is still out there.
About 150 people came together at a vigil for Alonso in front of Compound Gallery on Southwest 5th Avenue and Couch Street.
Vigil organizers said the clothing store was a special place for Alonso. They said he loved fashion, knew the employees of the store well and even took photos of musical artists at the store.
Many of the people who attended the vigil are graduates or current students of Glencoe High School, where Alonso graduated from this spring.
Even those who didn’t know Alonso that well told FOX 12 they needed to be there.
They wanted to show support – with several of them saying that he was “such a good kid” and someone they looked up to and admired.
About 150 are gathered in front of Portland’s Compound Gallery clothing store for a vigil for Fermin Alonso. He loved fashion, streetwear & this shop.— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) October 2, 2018
Many people here loved him. Some people also didn’t know him that well —their presence says a lot about this young man ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kjzSm0qMQs
FOX 12 spoke with friend Naomi Duyck, who says she rode the bus with Alonso and grew up with him.
She said coming together like this is the best way to grieve and feel more connected to Alonso.
“I think the most important thing is everyone is coming together just to talk about him and like, everyone just puts their pieces together of how they knew him and what he did that was so important in their lives,” Duyck said.
Also at the vigil were investigators on the case. They were talking to people attending the vigil, hoping for any information or leads that could help them find the person responsible for the shooting.
A GoFundMe account to help the family has already raised more than $13,000.
