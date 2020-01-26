VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A vigil was held in Vancouver Saturday night to honor two teenagers who both hit and killed by a driver.
A crowd of more than a hundred gathered by candlelight in honor of 14-year-old Taylor Crepeau and 17-year-old Andrew Friedt.
Friends and family of the teens shared what they’ll miss about each and discussed memories they’ll always cherish.
They also told FOX 12 the two teens themselves were also great friends to each other.
“They were really close. Andrew was like a big brother to Tay, I knew that. They ended up hanging out a lot near the end,” said Lilli Burback Munoz, who was a friend of Friedt.
Another friend, Alyna Munoz, told FOX 12, “It’s so sad that this is what it has to take for us to all be together. I’ve seen so many people that I haven’t seen in so long. He brought us all together – they both did.”
The crash that claimed the teens’ lives happened early Tuesday at Northeast 112th Avenue and Northeast 23rd Circle.
Investigators said they were wearing dark clothing and stepped off the curb into the road.
The driver, who police say told them he never saw the teens, has not been charged.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
