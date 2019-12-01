VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – The Vancouver community is coming together Sunday evening to remember a mother who was shot and killed in an elementary school parking lot in front of her children.
The woman and another adult were shot last week by her estranged husband, who then took his own life after leading deputies on a short chase.
Organizers of a vigil on Sunday have identified the woman as Tiffany Hill. Deputies say her tragic death stems from domestic violence.
More than 150 gathered at Esther Short Park to remember Tiffany, to say a prayer, share memories and show support. Event organizers call her a “shining star taken from us far much too soon.”
Tiffany Hill leaves behind three children, according to a GoFundMe account. Deputies say all of them were in a van at Sarah J. Anderson Elementary School Tuesday afternoon when 38-year-old Keland Hill fired several rounds through the windshield and driver’s side window.
Tiffany Hill died, and another adult in the car was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive. All three children escaped without physical injury.
Keland Hill then led deputies on a short chase before he shot and killed himself a few miles from the school at the intersection of Northeast Andresen Road and Northeast Padden Parkway.
Deputies say the victim had taken out a restraining order against Keland Hill.
Court records show Keland Hill had a troubled past with domestic violence involving Tiffany Hill, including attempted murder charges that were dropped in North Carolina.
The restraining order was granted in October, and Keland Hill only recently got out of jail after he was arrested for stalking.
Organizers say Tiffany Hill was a veteran. So far, nearly $80,000 has been raised through a GoFundMe account to help her children.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
