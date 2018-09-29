PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – After a week of protests calling to disarm Portland State University Police following a deadly shooting of a man by campus officers family, friends and the campus community came together Saturday night for a vigil to honor him.
Jason Washington was shot and killed by PSU police on June 29.
Several dozen showed up to that vigil on campus outside the campus public safety building at 633 SW Washington Street.
There was an urgency in the words of many who spoke Saturday night.
“I think Jason deserves a victory and that we should not allow time to go by and people to forget,” one woman said. “I think people always knew that something like this could happen and more tragically knew that it would probably happen to a black person and that was always dismissed as a fringe idea.”
Washington’s family was grateful for the continued support.
His wife, daughters and cousins attended the vigil.
His wife Michelle Washington brought the trophy he won in fantasy football, as well as cinnamon roll mini cupcakes because they were his favorite.
Those mementos were placed on the steps outside the building along with candles and pictures of Washington.
Michelle said her late husband’s brother Andre wanted to be a part of the vigil but he’s been in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on a breathing tube since Wednesday because of a bad infection.
“I just would like if everyone you know if we could just say a silent prayer for him to get better because he really truly wants to be here to fight this fight with us,” she said to the crowd.
His daughter Myriah also shared her deep loss after what happened to her and seems unreal.
“He's going to miss like all these things and I'm just still like waiting for him to pop out and be like guys I'm here cause' I never thought this would happen. He's just like such an important piece of our family,” Myriah Washington said.
And amidst the calls for action and emotion at the vigil, one faculty member made sure the family and campus knew they’re not alone.
Marlene Howell/Faculty member: There's a lot of activity happening and a lot of organizing, strategic organizing,” Women, Gender, and Sexuality Studies Department faculty member, Marlene Howell said. “We are embolden in the work that we need to do as faculty because you're here, because of this encampment and because of the incredible, incredible courage of Jason's family.”
Students who are camped out in protest say they’re not leaving until there’s action from the university.
They plan to take their concerns to the next school board meeting on October 4 at 8:30 a.m. on the fifth floor of the PSU Campus Recreation Center.
A Portland State University spokesperson responded to the rally in a statement Monday, saying:
“Jason Washington's death has had a profound impact on the Portland State community, and the university recognizes the right to participate in peaceful protest. PSU has hired an independent security consulting firm to review campus safety policies and procedures, which will hold a series of public forums in the upcoming weeks on this issue to provide students, faculty, staff and the public opportunities to speak. That review will study all options to protect the campus and make recommendations to President Rahmat Shoureshi and the PSU Board of Trustees. The PSU student government president and campus administrators will also send a message tomorrow to PSU students about the resources available for those searching for support or seeking opportunities to reflect on the topic.”
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.