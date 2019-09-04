LONG BEACH, WA (KPTV) - Mud, muck straw and hay—farms are known as labors of love and mess—but one homestead along the Washington coast takes it up a notch, adding color to the chaos by teaching animals how to paint to the best of their abilities.
Sisters Sumer and Latresha Starling, both artists themselves, got the idea to teach their goats how to paint after discovering one of the animals liked to mimic their movements during chores around the Long Beach farm.
“We decided we were going to think about giving them a paint brush because we knew they would pick up sticks and play with them all day,” Latresha said.
That was seven years ago, and some of the animals took an immediate liking to painting, according to the sisters.
“It was just funny,” Latresha said. “And a lot of people think it’s serious and it means something – but no, it’s just funny and it’s just something different to do, occupy our time and theirs.”
The farm’s sheep, pony, pigs and dogs also participate in the fun. The animals all use nontoxic paint to create their masterpieces.
The artwork is then featured on a website where the paintings can be bought or commissioned. Several pieces are also for sale in the farm’s shop, each showing which animal did the painting.
The goats also paint Christmas ornaments, t-shirts, totes and more.
The customers live all over, including the United Kingdom, Latresha said. Some have their paintings professionally framed.
“People love the story behind it,” Latresha said. “They love the idea of it, but at the real base of it is people just love goats. They love goats and goats are fun and exciting and happy, and so people just love them.”
The sisters said proceeds from the artwork goes back into the farm and helps supplement the cost of goat feed and supplies.
More about the farm and the artwork can be found at https://www.paintingsbygoats.com/.
