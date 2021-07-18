PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland community is mourning after a mass shooting downtown early on Saturday left an 18-year-old woman dead and at least six others injured.

Laurie Palmer, the founder of Go Get Your Child, a community violence prevention coalition, said she’s heartbroken to see this happen again.

“What I want to say to the family is we never prepare for anything like this and I am saddened by your loss, your community is saddened by your loss,” Palmer said.

Palmer also knew the woman who was killed.

“I (have) been knowing her ever since she was a little girl,” Palmer said. “And she’s a good girl and she did not deserve what she got and so I was saddened, I haven’t been to sleep all night.”

Portland Police haven’t released the victim’s name yet and the family is asking for privacy as they grieve this tragic loss.

“When stuff like this first happens everybody is traumatized, everybody wants to focus on what happened with the victim,” Palmer said. “But what we need to focus on is the living too and the family members that are left behind and are traumatized and they don’t know how to deal with the trauma.”

According to Portland Police, in just a 38-hour span, there were eleven shootings in Portland with 13 people either injured or killed. Palmer said those numbers are hard to swallow but she’s not surprised to see gun violence in the city getting worse.

“They’re trying to solve all of this their selves and they can’t because they’re law enforcement,” she said.

Palmer said community members are still being left out of the conversation.

“Let the community sit at the table with you when you are planning how you are going to deal with our community members, our family members and the community. I mean why have we not been called to the table?” she said. “You can’t make rules for us unless you’re talking to us and asking us what we need, you cannot do that and that’s why it’s not going to work.”

If you or a family member have experienced gun violence and need resources or help, Palmer said fill out the form and she and her team will get in contact with you.