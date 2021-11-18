PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Detectives are searching for additional victims after a man police described as a "violent sexual assault suspect" was arrested in downtown Portland.
On Tuesday, the Central Precinct Bicycle Detail was alerted by a member of Downtown Clean & Safe to the whereabouts of a man, later identified as 27-year-old Darious Brumfield, with an active arrest warrant. Police said the bail was $2.4 million.
Officers confirmed the warrant for Brumfield was still valid and arrested him outside of a tent at the intersection of Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Main Street. Police said members of the bureau's Sex Crimes Unit, Specialized Resource Division (Canine Unit), Central Precinct Patrol, Central Precinct Neighborhood Response Team and Central Precinct Bicycle Detail responded to safely take him into custody.
According to police, Brumfield's warrant was issued after an investigation by the Sex Crimes Unit, which "included cases ranging from 2015 to this year, resulted in indictments for an extraordinary number of violent, sexually motivated crimes."
Brumfield was indicted and arrested on two counts of first-degree kidnapping, strangulation, first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sodomy, two counts of coercion, two counts of first-degree sex abuse, two counts of robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Based on the investigation, police said detectives believe there could be additional victims. Anyone with information about additional incidents involving Brumfield is asked to contact Detective Kyffin Marcum at kyffin.marcum@portlandoregon.gov or at 503-823-0462 or email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov.