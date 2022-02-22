PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – A weekend of gun violence left two dead and several others injured in two separate shootings.

The first shooting took place Saturday night in Normandale Park, where a 60-year-old woman was shot and killed at a protest. Her family told FOX 12 they were not ready to comment at this point on her death.

The woman has not yet been identified publicly by police.

Investigators said the violence started Saturday night with a confrontation between a group of protestors and a person living near Normandale Park. The protest was planned at the park in solidarity with Amir Locke, a black man shot by Minneapolis Police this month.

The neighbor and at least one protestor were armed, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Five other people were shot and hurt, according to officers. Despite no identities being revealed by PPB at this time, a nearby neighbor told FOX 12 their roommate was one of the shooters who fired at protestors and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

According to the roommate, their roommate had several guns inside their apartment and had often expressed anger over protests and people experiencing homelessness.

The other shooting over the weekend took place at Foster Plaza Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A neighbor who lives in the building told FOX 12 that a woman was shot several times and was dead when she rushed to help. A man inside the same car was badly injured, and two small children were also shot, a 5-year old in the arm and a 1-year-old with a leg wound.

So far, police have not identified any suspects.

In both cases, Portland Police say they are looking for more information to and to contact them if you have any additional details on what happened.