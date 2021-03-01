Viral 'TikTok Doc' accused of sexual assault, harassment

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former Portland doctor who became a viral sensation for his TikTok dances is now the center of a $45 million lawsuit.
Jason Campbell became known as the “TikTok Doc,” but a former coworker is now accusing him of sexually assaulting and harassing her for months.
Campbell’s team says he is innocent and will fight the allegations. The woman claims that Campbell sent her inappropriate messages for several months, then assaulted her in March 2020. She also says she brought the information to the attention of OHSU, but nothing was done about it.
The accuser has now filed a lawsuit against Campbell and OHSU.
That lawsuit states that the victim worked at the VA at the time of the harassment and that Campbell would come to the VA from OHSU as an anesthesia resident.
The lawsuit reads that beginning in January 2020, until March that year, Campbell sent the woman inappropriate messages via text and social media. She made it clear she wasn’t interested in anything beyond a friendship. The suit goes on the say that in March, Campbell came up behind the woman at work, and there was inappropriate sexual contact.
In the lawsuit, lawyers say she brought this information up to officials at OHSU, some of whom were mandatory reporters, and nothing was done about it.
“She did everything we tell victims to do, and she was punished for it,” said Michael Fuller, the attorney representing the woman. “Her credibility was called into question. Nothing happened to the doctor at issue. He was able to resign. They signed a non-disclosure, we believe, with him. They didn’t notify the Oregon Health Authority or anyone else or any of his patients. So, he essentially got off scot-free, and she experienced retaliation.”
Fuller says that after reporting the conduct, her car was vandalized, and she was discredited by some at OHSU.
Her lawsuit claims that OHSU has created an environment where sexual harassment is tolerated.
OHSU said that it could not comment on pending litigation but did release the following statement:
“OHSU does not condone behavior as described in the lawsuit. We are continuously working to evolve our culture, policies and practices to provide an environment where all learners, employees, patients and visitors feel safe and welcome. While we cannot comment at this time on the specifics of this pending litigation, we take our role seriously in being part of the change that needs to happen across our country to end discrimination and power dynamics that allow for harassment. We remain committed to these ideals and will continue to prioritize them as a public leader in health care, education and research.”
The suit claims that OHSU continues to glorify Dr. Campbell, even though it knew of the woman’s allegations.
In addition to seeking more than $40 million in damages, the suit is also demanding that OHSU put mandatory procedures in place to make sure that sexual assault claims are followed up on, and that discipline is enacted when necessary.
Campbell declined an interview, but his lawyer sent a statement, saying:
“Dr. Campbell is innocent. We will litigate this case in court, not the media.”
The woman who filed the lawsuit is not named, but she did release a statement through her lawyer saying that she is grateful for the outpouring of support.
