BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – The Tektronix campus is the temporary home of a new mobile vaccination clinic. It's part of a partnership between Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, Washington County public health, and FEMA.
"Early on in the pandemic we were doing similar kinds of events but for testing, for screening, for doing education and now we have pivoted to vaccinations," Gil Munoz, CEO of Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center, said.
Organizers said the key is making the process convenient. The site is close to public transportation in a neighborhood with lower vaccination rates. Appointments are not necessary and people don't even have to get out of their cars.
"I think it's best to make it as convenient as possible and to make everyone feel as safe as possible,” FEMA paramedic Sandy Jarman said. “So I think being able to come in their car and not having to get out and have them get their vaccination just makes them feel more comfortable."
With demand for vaccines dwindling and Oregon inching toward the threshold for reopening, organizers hope plenty of people will take advantage.
"Early on in the vaccination campaign, people were coming to the clinic, we were vaccinating 1,500 people a day,” Munoz said. “But now we have to provide other times and days when it may be more accessible for people after work or on weekends."
The clinic can provide up to 500 vaccinations a day to anyone 12 and older. It's giving out doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson.
"Being vaccinated myself, and my family, I just want everyone to have that opportunity that my family had to be vaccinated, to feel safer, and be able to get back to normal quicker or the new normal that we know," Jarman said.
The site is open Wednesday-Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
It is located 14150 Southwest Karl Braun Drive.
The site will close July 2. It will return for second doses later in the month.
