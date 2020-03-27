HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Providers are trying to make it easier for patients to get tested for COVID-19.
The Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center has joined the likes of OHSU and Providence to provide drive-thru testing.
Their first testing location opened on Friday at the Ron Tonkin Field.
Testing is by appointment and is only available for Virginia Garcia patients. All patients will also be screened first before being tested to make sure it’s the appropriate step.
The clinic says the process of getting tested is meant to be quick and easy with patients never having to leave their car.
"They’ll park in front of the person taking the swab. It’s a nasal swab. That swab will be taken, they’ll be asked a couple more questions, given some instructions following the test. They’re allowed to leave and then we’ll be sending the test results off to the lab," said Safety Programs Manager Hazel Wheeler.
Virginia Garcia says their site had around 10 appointments on Friday but are expecting more in the coming weeks.
The site will be available to patients with an appointment Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
