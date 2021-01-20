Virtual inaugural parade features Oregon faces

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The inauguration parade looked a little different this year.
It was held virtually and featured people from all the states and territories, including some faces you may have recognized: Oregon Health & Science University’s ‘TikTok Doc’ and local horseback riders from the Oregon chapter of the American Sidesaddle Association.
“This is, you know, incredibly special. If you look at, obviously, President Biden being elected and Vice President Harris and as a first African American and Indian woman that’s incredibly special. Something that I know that I treasure, that my family treasures, that many that look like me are very proud to see,” said Dr. Jason Campbell, the TikTok Doc, in an interview with comedian Jon Stewart during the parade.
“It’s a pretty incredible experience. I mean, we may have only been on there for a couple of seconds but…most of my family is in the shot and, you know, the rest of the Oregon Ladies Aside members are all friends,” said Delaney Kenney, the vice president of Oregon Ladies Aside, the Oregon chapter of the ASA. “We’re just a community, so it was really fun for all of us to get to participate in that.”
While Kenney and her family members were only featured quickly in the parade, she says they’re so proud to be part of what is likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
“My grandmother’s 89, she’s carrying the Oregon flag in our little clip,” Kenney told FOX 12. “That’s probably not something that we’re going to be able to do for much longer.”
