PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Whether students are in the classroom or at home, a big challenge of learning is keeping kids excited about school work. Now, there's a high-tech company that's offering a new way for parents and teachers to do just that.
For years, various schools across the country have been using virtual reality headsets to supplement lessons that students are learning.
VR Quest doesn't just take students places, it lets them build the scene themselves.
With so many schools opting to keep students at home at the start of the new school year, the company is now offering licenses for individual families at a discount.
"They don't need a VR headset, they can play it like a regular video game," said Warren Black, founder and creator of VR Quest.
Black says parents are searching for fun ways to get their kids excited about their lessons. If a student is learning for example about the desegregating of the University of Alabama in the 1960s, they can design the clothes the students wore.
So, how do you make math problems fun for kids?
"Instead of doing the calculation that you would do on paper, you’ll have a scene where you’re a fisherman and you know the fish is 30 feet below you, and you’re 40 feet from the fish over the water. How long does the line have to be to catch the fish so you can make dinner?" Black explained.
The at-home license costs $25 per family.
Black says with each one purchased, a family who can't afford one will get one for free.
For more information about VR Quest, visit vrquest.com/us.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
