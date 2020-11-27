PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - It's no surprise that many of our holiday traditions may not look the same this year, and that includes Portland's annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
The Black Friday favorite typically draws hundreds of people to the heart of downtown Portland for live music and the spectacle of 20,000 LED lights.
Instead, the event was televised and large crowds were discouraged from gathering in person "in compliance with the Governor's COVID measures," a news release from Pioneer Courthouse Square said.
Small, scattered groups of people still made their way to the steps of the square, coffees in hand, to catch the flipping of the lights live, which happened at 6:30 p.m.
A lone caroler sang songs at the top of the steps, telling FOX 12 she was hoping to spread some Christmas cheer.
Samantha De Jesus and her friend Desiree Phillips were a couple of the people watching the lights come on person.
"I think it's a wonderful tradition, it's something that brings family together, and it really just begins the Christmas season," De Jesus said.
Visitors said the lack of crowds made the event feel much different than in years past.
"Usually this place is packed right now," Phillips said.
In a normal year, downtown businesses capitalize on the popular event - and one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
"The scene is usually really bustling, there's lots of people, lots of bags, families," Jarbo boutique manager Pua Lemelle said.
Lemelle says people usually dress up, wander the streets to shop and go to dinner following the tree lighting. All of that means business for local shops and restaurants.
"We just don't have new customers, so new customers on the street are not finding us," Lemelle said.
She does credit the Portland community and current customers for reaching out and continuing to shop with them, even if it means browsing merchandise via a FaceTime call.
"They're really calling a lot, I'm getting a lot of emails, a lot of calls," Lemelle said.
Lemelle and other downtown business operators told FOX 12 it's even more crucial for the community to support local businesses, if people want local businesses to stick around.
The city of Portland is jumping in on that effort, too, with a promotion for free parking downtown.
PBOT is providing 2-hour free Parking Kitty vouchers for downtown businesses to hand out to customers. The vouchers are valid from Monday, Nov. 30 until Friday, Jan. 1.
The Christmas tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square will remain lit through Jan. 4.
