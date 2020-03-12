SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Visitation has been suspended at all Oregon state prisons due to COVID-19.
The Oregon Department of Corrections made the announcement Thursday. The measure will be effective starting Friday and will be reviewed in 30 days.
The restriction will include all non-contact visits where people speak to one another through glass. It will also limit institution access to only essential staff.
It’s the first time the ODOC has suspended visiting statewide.
There are no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 involving inmates or staff of the ODOC. One adult in custody was tested for the virus, but it came back negative.
ODOC is following OHA’s guidance on long-term care facilities and law enforcement recommendations to especially protect inmates who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus. There are 1,400 Oregon inmates who are at least 60 years old, immunocompromised, or multiple comorbid medical conditions.
