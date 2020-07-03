VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Public Health in Clark County are concerned people who visited a Vancouver bar last month may have contracted COVID-19 after an outbreak was reported.
Public Health says anyone who visited Orchards Tap Bar and Grill between June 19 and June 25 should contact their doctor and ask to be tested for the disease. They should also quarantine in their homes for 14 days from the date they visited the bar.
There have been 18 cases of COVID-19 linked to the bar, four employees and 14 customers, according to the county.
“Given the number of customers who have tested positive, we’re concerned others may be at risk of getting sick,” said Dr. Alan Melnick, Clark County health officer and Public Health director. “We want everyone at risk to get tested so we can isolate those who are contagious and quarantine all of their close contacts as quickly as possible. These steps are necessary to prevent the virus from spreading further.”
The investigation began on June 29 after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the county. In the days that followed, three additional employees tested positive.
Orchards Tap voluntarily closed on June 25, authorities said.
