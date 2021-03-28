INDIANAPOLIS- It was a great day to be a Beaver on Saturday as the OSU men made the NCAA’s Elite Eight for the first time since 1982.
For Mike Parker, it was a call he hadn’t been able to dial in during his previous 21 years behind the play-by-play mic for Oregon State Men’s Basketball.
“All my life, I have been loving the tune, ‘On the banks of the Wabash, far away,” Parker said.
He touched down with the 12th seeded Beavers in Indy on March 17th and has enjoyed all but one shining moment during a Saturday stroll along the Canal Walk in Indianapolis.
Prior to the Beavers game against Loyola Chicago on a gorgeous morning,” he said. “I was taking another pretty long walk with all of the work done on my chart ready to broadcast the game. I had my notes with me in my carry-on bag, my work bag.”
The voice of the Beavers knows to tell a tale.
“I noticed a gentleman behaving a little erratically on the other side of the canal, engaging with another person and asking some strange questions. I made a mental note of that, ‘Hmm, that’s odd,’” Parker said. “Moments later, from behind, I am just suddenly thrown to the ground along the brick sidewalk. My left shoe came off. My shirt ripped open. I got some abrasions on my right arm, elbow area, and stuff comes spilling out of the bag, enough that I think he was satisfied that there maybe wasn’t what he was thinking might be in there.”
Not often does Parker have spin stories about himself during his first-ever trip to the Hoosier state.
“At the end of the game following the Beavers win, I was feeling no pain at all. The Beaver victory just felt like, and I am sore today! But during the Beavers win and the euphoria and glory of the victory, I wasn’t feeling any pain,” he said. “I don’t’ know about that. I know the Beavers are playing unreal basketball. It is completely worth going through something like that. I hope it doesn’t happen again, mind you, but to get to be back here in person rather than calling the games remotely as we have done all season long in football and in basketball and probably ahead a lot that in baseball, what an honor of being back here and being part of this spectacular run by a great group of players and coaches. I say it was worth going through that just to get to be here and to get to call a game of that magnitude.”
Chalk it up to another odd occurrence during an odd time in history on and off the court.
“I showed no interest in all in furthering it, I was just glad to be ok and up on my feet and heading back to the Beavers playing Loyola-Chicago in the NCAA tournament,” he said. “I had a game to call, and I couldn’t be preoccupied with that.”
No harm, no foul.
“The Hoosier hospitality is everything that I have ever read and heard about, say for maybe one dude,” he said. “But other than that, it’s been great!”
