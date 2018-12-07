GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - He's the general manager of a local business, working 50 plus hours a week, and a star volunteer at a Gresham Boys and Girls Club.
At the Rockwood Boys and Girls Club, you'll find an amazing volunteer.
The kids call him Mr. Scott.
“I like Mr. Scott because he's funny and he always makes kids laugh,” 9-year-old Chloe Jackson said.
And although he's a busy guy, the general manager of a local business, he comes here for at least three days.
Every. Single. Week
“It warms your heart, I walk out of here with a much better mood than i come in with, almost every day,” Volunteer Scott Smits said.
The feeling is mutual.
“He’s someone really important to them in their life, because he's here and he cares about them,” Youth and Family Services Manager Rubi Gastelum-Plata Said. “Kids will remember them until the day they die."
The club that gives boys and girls a safe place to learn, focus, grow and have fun relies on volunteers like Mr. Scott
Giving his time to give these kids a listening ear, a little help and even a friendship.
“You don't have to lecture, you don't have to correct them, you don't have to teach them anything - just watch and listen,” Scott said.
But this club that so many families rely on could use your help with volunteering even if it's for just one hour.
“Whether you're a school teacher, a baker, or a candlestick maker, you can participate and contribute a substantial amount to have a positive influence on these kids,” he added.
If you're interested in volunteering you can apply online or stop by any "Boys and Girls Club," after that, it's just a background check and a one-hour class.
The club says even if you have just one hour a week, they'll happily accept your help.
