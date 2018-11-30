VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 31-year-old Vancouver man has been arrested on child pornography charges following an investigation.
Bradley Lebow, 31, is facing five counts of first-degree possession of child pornography and five counts of second-degree child pornography.
Police said the investigation began after they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about an IP address that was believed to be accessing child pornography.
Detectives executed a search warrant at Lebow's home on Thursday and arrested him.
According to police, Lebow had been a volunteer with the department's N.O.W. (Neighbors On Watch) program since 2014. Police said Lebow has been placed on suspended status in connection with the investigation.
The investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released.
