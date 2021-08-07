PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Volunteers removed 25 tons of concrete and other debris from the Cathedral Park beach on Saturday morning.
Human Access Project said it organized more than 100 volunteers for the cleanup. It said it was completed in two-and-a-half hours. It was timed to coincide with a low tide to give access to concrete that wouldn’t have been accessible otherwise.
The organization said the concrete was likely on the beach for more than 50 years. It said the goal was to beautify the beach and improve shallow water habitat.
