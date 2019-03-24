PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – More than 4,800 volunteers cleared over 21,000 pounds of litter from Oregon beaches Saturday.
Volunteers gathered at 45 locations from Astoria to Brookings for the annual SOLVE Spring Oregon Beach Cleanup.
They say they mostly found bits of plastic, cigarette butts, bottle caps and food wrappers.
Since these cleanup events started in 1986, they've removed an estimated 3.6 million pounds of debris from the coastline.
This spring cleanup comes after Gov. Kate Brown declared March “SOLVE Month.”
