CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Crews kicked off the Summer Waterway Cleanup series at Three Creeks Natural Area in Milwaukie Thursday morning, working to clear the area of trash and debris.
Clackamas County Water Environment Services and SOLVE, a nonprofit, worked together for several hours to clean the preserve, which officials say is prone to litter, sometimes including tires and refrigerators.
More than 100 volunteers Thursday picked up trash including plastic bottles, food wrappers and cigarette butts.
“Cigarette butts are actually the most numerous things SOLVE finds when they go out on these trips,” Greg Geist with Clackamas County Water Environment Services said. “There is still nicotine and other chemicals that retain in the cigarette butt itself and that leaches out into the water and can find its way back into our drinking water.”
There will be cleanup events at dozens of natural areas across the Portland metro area throughout the summer. Volunteers last year removed more than 8,000 pounds of trash and other debris.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
