PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers with SOLVE combed the streets of downtown Portland on Wednesday to pick up trash and try to make the center of the city more inviting to others.
At the Benson Hotel, volunteers picked up their vests and trash grabbers before getting to work Wednesday morning. Volunteers told FOX 12 that cleanup was so much more than picking up trash, it's showing downtown that they care.
"Downtown deserves a whole lot of love," said Andrew Hoan with Portland Business Alliance.
Wednesday was the nonprofit SOLVE's second litter cleanup day this month.
It's held in partnership with local companies and two larger organizations - the Portland Business Alliance and the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association.
"We are here to make a positive difference for Portland," said Jason Brandt, President and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association.
Volunteers told FOX 12 that businesses in the downtown area have been struggling this year and need the help.
"There's a lot of reasons why, and we're not here to sort of blame or judge why it is the case," said Doug Morris. "We just see the need and got a lot of people excited to help clean up."
During the last cleanup, volunteers removed more than 3,000 pounds of garbage. They are hoping to do the same today.
"Here we are in the center of the Rose City - the most beautiful city on planet Earth. We're here to make it extra beautiful and send the message that we are open," Hoan said.
Open for business and safe for people to visit - that's the message they are hoping to get across.
"It does feel a lot more than just picking up trash," Brandt said. "It feels like you're doing something bigger than yourself and I think we a really need that right now."
For more information on when the next cleanup will be, visit www.solveoregon.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
