PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several local volunteers spent their Thanksgiving helping other people in need.
The volunteers with Union Gospel Mission served a traditional holiday meal, including stuffing, potatoes and pumpkin pie, inside a tent in Portland’s Old Town area.
Other volunteers later in the day served meals in downtown Portland at McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom.
Many of the approximately 100 young people served at the ballroom Thursday don’t have a permanent home, Transitional Youth Executive Director Rhona Mahl said.
“We want to open up the doors here to create a banquet that they know they’re welcome at, and that they’re loved,” Mahl said.
Mahl says she believes Portland is facing an “epidemic” in homelessness.
“And the truth is, so many of the homeless people are teenagers, children, young adults,” Mahl said.
At the Union Gospel event earlier in the day, organizers said they also hoped to provide a place for people to come if they didn’t have anywhere else to go.
Volunteers served food to an estimated 800 people, according to the organization.
“To me, it’s like connecting to a family,” Dewayne Olson, a person at the Union Gospel meal Thursday, said. “Some of us don’t have family to go to.”
