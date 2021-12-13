Volunteers from Oregon and SW Washington heading to Kentucky to help tornado victims

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Volunteers from across Oregon and southwest Washington are on their way to Kentucky to help tornado victims.
“I mean, it has been absolutely devastating to see all the things we’ve been watching on the TV screens over the weekend,” said Chad Carter, Regional Communications Director of the American Red Cross, Cascades Region.
Carter said he’s always amazed by the amount of people willing to drop everything and go to where the people in need are.
“Well in 2020, we had our devastating wildfires here and that was early in the pandemic and people from across the country, hundreds of them, got on airplanes and flew to Oregon to help our local communities, and so now when a disaster happens in another part of the country, we have those same people here in our region, saying yes, I want to help,” he said.
Carter said seven volunteers from Oregon and southwest Washington are on their way. Their roles include providing any basic needs, like food and shelter, as well as hope.
“We have a disaster mental health nurse,” he said. She will be there making sure and checking in with people, you know, that this is a difficult time, so that they have access to the support that they need.”
But Carter said there are other ways people can help, like by donating financially to the Red Cross and by donating blood.
“And if you’re eligible, give blood,” he said. “Right now, 200 additional units of blood are making their way to the area and that’s going to mean there’s other blood that’s going to be needed throughout our system.”
