PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Coos Bay native was behind the handout of an estimated 500 blankets to those in need Thursday night under the Burnside Bridge.
While temperatures may be rather mild during this first week of December in the Rose City, just last week, they dipped below freezing. Such cold can be harsh or even deadly to those who are homeless.
In an effort to help change that, Bob Dalton launched a blanket company called Sackloth + Ashes.
“I was inspired by my mom here, who ended up going through a difficult time - and she inspired me to call my local homeless shelters and ask what they needed. And they all said blankets,” Dalton said.
Dalton built the business with a mission to give back: for each sale of a blanket, another is donated to a homeless shelter. He says his mom’s homeless experience has always been at the forefront and a motivator to grow donations.
While many of us may choose to not even connect eyes with those who live on the streets, @bobxdalton is connecting with his heart. His company, @sackclothxashes, was behind the handout of 500 blankets tonight to those in need.
“It can happen to you,” Patty Zink, Dalton’s mother, said. “It can happen to anybody.”
Last year, Dalton launched a program called Blanket the United States, aiming to give 1 million blankets to people who are homeless across the country by 2024.
“Blankets are also a product of dignity,” Dalton said. “It’s something we can wrap ourselves in, have a little comfort and hope in our lives.”
On Thursday night, Dalton and a large group of local volunteers handed out brand new blankets at “Night Strike”, a weekly gathering spot offering help to those on the streets of Portland.
“I stay in a tent, so being that it’s getting cold - it just means a little bit warmer, a little more cushion,” Aelita Walker said.
For those on the streets, like Walker, keeping warm is an ongoing challenge. And there are colder months still to come.
“A lot of people are sleeping out with cardboard or with cold, wet blankets,” Ervy Salazar said. “A dry blanket is a life saver.”
Dalton said his company is well on its way to meet 1 million goal. He has already given out 100,000 blankets nationwide.
