PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Volunteers from the nonprofit SOLVE gathered in downtown Portland Wednesday to do what they've been doing for a year: clean up the city they love.

Between the protests, the pandemic, the housing crisis and the record number of people experiencing homelessness, Portland has suffered. But over the last 12 months, almost 5,000 volunteers have come together to do what some might call a thankless and monumental task - picking up the trash left behind by others.

They includes folks who work downtown like Arturo Almaguer, who is volunteering for the third time. He was roped into it the first time, he says, but he came away from his first cleanup feeling hopeful.

"I realized that I was actually doing the thing that I had wanted to do all along ... which was to have an effect on the city I call home."

In the last year, volunteers have picked up 51,016 pounds of trash in downtown Portland.

"When all the unrest was going on downtown and the city basically closed down, we had people call us ... how can we show people that Portland is still a wonderful place to be," SOLVE CEO Kris Carico says.

SOLVE doesn't address the human problems behind the trash. That's not why they're here. But volunteer Arturo knows the bigger systemic problems that led to the trash are not so easily solved.

"The trash is here. There’s always trash. We could spend every day picking up trash all over town. It is what it is."

Meanwhile, the group plans to expand its city cleanups, "because the problem is so out of control right now."

SOLVE will keep running its monthly cleanups until they're no longer needed. The next one is October 20th in downtown Portland.