AMITY, OR (KPTV) – There are many major holidays coming up, and families are going to change some of those traditions. But firefighters in Amity are embracing the change.
After the annual Amity Easter Egg Hunt was canceled this year, they said they knew they had to do something. So, they came up with the idea to hide eggs in the front yards of 40 families.
There was so much interest that more volunteers came forward to help, and now they can help plant eggs for 85 families. That’s 2,500 eggs.
The best part? They say they actually have more kids signed up than in years past.
“It’s an annual tradition that’s been going on for decades … when we had to cancel it, it was tugging on our heart strings,” Scott Law, a training chief, said.
The eggs are filled with candy and will only be handed out by fire district members wearing proper gloves and PPE.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.