Volunteers hold car parade in Vancouver to bring cheer to foster kids

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Casa Car Parade is helping to bring cheer to foster kids in Clark County.
The program stands for Court Appointed Special Advocate, and on Friday morning, staff members and volunteers gathered at Walnut Grove Elementary School in Vancouver to decorate their cars before heading out to foster homes, where they greeted kids with honks and hellos.
Staying in touch with foster kids is more difficult, as COVID-19 guidelines keep volunteers from meeting with children in usual ways, according to officials. Right now, they’re only able to see kids via phone or video chat.
“They're stuck at home all day, and here comes a parade for them,” a spokesperson said. “It's been really, really fun and the kids love it. We get messages from the adults in the home that they love it, and it gives a bright spot to everybody's week.”
Friday marked the group’s fourth car parade.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.