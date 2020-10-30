PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers took part in SOLVE's third Downtown Litter Cleanup Day but this time with a Halloween twist.
Nearly 320 volunteers - some decked out in their favorite costumes - combed through the streets of downtown Portland on Friday. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Mingus Mapps, who is currently running for city counselor, joined in on the efforts.
By the end of the event, volunteers had collected an estimated 3,645 pounds of trash from city sidewalks, parks and business fronts, according to Portland Business Alliance.
Friday was the nonprofit SOLVE's third litter cleanup day since September.
The first event took place on Sept. 3 and the second on Sept. 30. Those two events saw more than 800 volunteers remove about 6,500 pounds of litter from the downtown area.
The cleanups are held in partnership with local companies and two larger organizations - the Portland Business Alliance and Portland Lodging Alliance.
The next event will take place on Nov. 18. Volunteers will have a chance to support Transition Projects for their "Keep Portland Warm" clothing drive.
Anyone interested in joining SOLVE's cleanup efforts can visit www.solveoregon.org to learn more and get involved.
Are they also cleaning up graffiti, repairing windows and buildings, replacing statues, removing vagrants, druggies, rioters, and the worthless, clueless politicians that infest City Hall?
Proof that downtown Portland is a garbage dump.
