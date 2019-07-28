PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Sunday marked the start to season eight of Stand Together Week, the community initiative supporting dozens of nonprofits and volunteer opportunities around the Rose City.
It’s summer Sunday tranquility in the park – not the home of the Portland Thorns and Timbers but at Harper’s Playground to kick off Stand Together Week.
“We set the bar in terms of MLS and what folks do in the community and for us, this is paramount. This is who we are as an organization, for Timbers and Thorns. It’s a special week for all of us,” said 2015 MLS Cup champion Jack Jewsbury.
Harper’s Playground is a place of happiness and a place of inclusion. It’s the first inclusive park in Portland.
The wonder of Harper’s Playground was first a vision by Cody Goldberg a decade ago when his then 5-year-old daughter Harper got her walker stuck in the bark chips at Arbor Lodge Park.
“Harper’s Playground is a nonprofit and hopes to solve the problem of playgrounds that were built that don’t serve all children, and so the fact that parks bureaus are copying the model and we don’t know how many we’ve influenced today. We know we have three parks that we’ve fundraised for and helped design here in the city of Portland,” Goldberg said.
Portland Thorns star and new first-time mother Dagny Brynjarsdottir said, “I just think it’s important that everyone can come here and play and enjoy, if they’re in a wheelchair or not… everyone can find something to do here.”
Brynjarsdottir was alongside Jewsbury and T2 head coach Cameron Knowles in maintaining the cleanliness and splendor of such a sacred place of play.
“I think it’s awesome, now having a son, being able to be at a playground, help clean it up and just be here with other people, it’s a lot of fun,” she said.
Brynjarsdottirand the first place Thorns have seven of their final 10 matches at home, including this Saturday.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.