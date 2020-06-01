Volunteers meeting in downtown Portland on Tuesday morning to clean up after protests

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers are meeting Tuesday morning to begin cleaning up downtown Portland after multiple nights of protests.
SOLVE is organizing the effort along with Starbucks and other business owners. People are asked to meet at 9 a.m. at Pioneer Courthouse Square.
Those who want to participate are asked to register at solveoregon.org and fill out a volunteer waiver form.
SOLVE will be providing heavy-duty garbage bags, litter grabbers and vinyl gloves. Volunteers are asked to bring additional cleaning supplies.
Participants should also wear a mask and practice social distancing during the cleanup.
Demonstrators have marched through Portland nightly since Friday. The protests have led to looting, rioting and damage to downtown buildings.
Gov. Brown announced the deployment of 50 National Guard soldiers and 100 state troopers to help local law enforcement with Portland protests Monday night.
