BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Volunteers at a Beaverton church are working to prevent homeless teens from going hungry during spring break.
On Monday, volunteers with Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ packed up bags of food for 120 homeless students at Beaverton High School.
Those bags ensure students will have three meals a day - with snacks - for nine and a half days while school is closed for spring break.
In total, volunteers put together about 3,240 meals.
Each student will also receive $30 gift cards so that they can purchase fresh food and three masks, which is important since schools are scheduled to reopen in April.
One of the volunteers told FOX 12 the need has been growing, especially during the pandemic.
"The principal is telling us that kids coming through the lines for the free lunches when they drive through two days a week, it's new families they haven't seen before because they are out of work due to the pandemic," said Nancy Winston.
This was the sixth year volunteers have been doing the meal program for students in the Beaverton School District.
People in the church, as well as some grants, help pay for the food.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.