BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – Volunteers in the community are doing what they can to help homeless students while they’re out of school.
On Monday, volunteers at Bethel United Church packed up lunch bags for the 150 homeless students at Beaverton High School.
Those bags ensure students will have three meals a day – with snacks – for nine and a half days while school is closed.
And while this would normally last students throughout Spring Break, this year they had to plan a little differently because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Although many of us can rush to the grocery store to stock up, our families in need can’t. So in addition this year to the food, there are some gift cards in there, so they can continue to stock up,” said Anne Erwin, the principal at Beaverton High School.
Volunteers have been packing these bags during spring and winter break for the last five years.
