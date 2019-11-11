Volunteers pack up, give out 400 kits for veterans and others on Portland streets

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - To mark Veterans Day, volunteers gathered in downtown Portland to help veterans who may have fallen on hard times.
They put together kits full of essential items like toothbrushes, socks, hand warmers and bus passes into bags, then hit the streets to hand them out.
“It’s a little token of compassion,” said Deanna Dalton, Housing Supervisor at Impact NW. “…Those little items of reprieve that can help people find the energy and empowerment to continue on in their trek for resources and sustainability.”
The event, hosted by Impact NW, was held at Prosper Portland where roughly 100 volunteers worked together to pack 400 kits.
Once finished, they went into the neighborhood to give them away to someone in need, hoping to build a human connection.
“Unfortunately, people are surprised when we talk to them and it’s not transactional, it’s not you need to move, they’re very much anticipating that,” Dalton added. “It’s looking people in the eye, being compassionate, caring, asking permission to talk with them and usually we’re received very warmly and openly.”
The event is now in its third year.
Impact NW also has a program specifically for veterans in partnership with Transition Projects, to help them with eviction prevention and rapid re-housing.
Included in the kits given away were resource guides to help connect people to services that can lead them to stability.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.